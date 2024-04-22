Delhi

Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Monday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal
Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues.

Related Stories
Student stabbed outside tuition centre in Delhi
One Fatality, 17 Injured as Stage Collapses at Kalkaji Temple in Delhi
Delhi CM summons NCCSA’s first meeting to discuss action against officer.
Delhi Court Grants Permission for NewsClick HR to Become Approver in UAPA Case
Delhi Court Grants Permission to Sanjay Singh for Signing Forms and Documents for Rajya Sabha Renomination

Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal’s plea for video consultation with his doctor.

Kejriwal had on Friday alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to “alarming” rise in his blood sugar levels.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button