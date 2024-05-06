Court in Karnataka remands Revanna’s aide to 8-day police custody in woman abduction case

Bengaluru: A city court remanded Sathish Babanna, an aide of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, to eight days police custody on Monday in connection with the alleged abduction and illegal confinement of a woman.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced Babanna before the court, which remanded him to the custody of police for further investigation into the kidnap case linked to the sexual allegations against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna.

Babanna was arrested based on a complaint from the 20-year-old son of the victim. The man stated that he feared threat to his mother’s life after she was abducted.

Sathish Babanna took the woman, mother of three, on a bike saying there was a possibility that she may be arrested if the police visited her to record her statement, her son stated in the complaint.

The victim had figured in one of the videos in which she was tied and raped by Prajwal Revanna; the complainant added. Scores of explicit videos surfaced in which a large number of women were sexually abused, allegedly by the Hassan MP.

Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and is an NDA candidate from Hassan LS seat.