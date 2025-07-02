Major Setback for Cricketer Shami: Court Orders Heavy Maintenance to Wife and Daughter

Kolkata: Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami has suffered a legal setback as the Calcutta High Court has directed him to pay a monthly maintenance of ₹4 lakh to his estranged wife Hasan Jahan and their daughter Aaira. The ruling comes in response to a petition filed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Court Grants ₹1.5 Lakh to Wife, ₹2.5 Lakh to Daughter

As per the court’s order passed on July 1, Shami will now have to pay ₹1.5 lakh per month to Hasan Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh per month to his daughter. The verdict overturned a previous district court ruling from 2023 which had ordered a smaller amount — ₹50,000 for Hasan and ₹80,000 for Aaira.

Hasan had initially demanded ₹7 lakh per month for herself and ₹3 lakh per month for her daughter, claiming the need for adequate financial support. The court, however, termed the ₹4 lakh monthly sum as “fair and reasonable” to ensure stability for both petitioners.

Shami Free to Contribute More for Education

The court also made it clear that Shami can voluntarily pay more for his daughter’s educational and additional expenses if he desires. This provision gives the cricketer some discretion in contributing beyond the mandated amount.

Timeline of Controversy: From Marriage to FIR

Shami married Hasan in 2014, and their daughter was born in 2015. Trouble surfaced in 2018 when Hasan filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the cricketer, accusing him of domestic violence and match-fixing. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had briefly withheld Shami’s central contract, and the allegations were investigated by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). He was later cleared of match-fixing charges, and his contract was reinstated in March 2019.

Shami Recovering from Injury After Champions Trophy Glory

Currently, Mohammed Shami is recovering from an injury and was not part of India’s squad for the recent five-match Test series against England. He was last seen playing in the 2025 IPL and played a crucial role in India’s victory at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The verdict marks a significant chapter in the long-standing legal battle between Shami and his wife, signaling the court’s intent to ensure financial security for the mother and daughter while also upholding the responsibilities of a public figure.