Mohali Court Sentences Self-Styled Pastor Bajinder Singh to Life Imprisonment in Rape Case

A Mohali court on Tuesday sentenced self-proclaimed Christian pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in connection with a 2018 rape case. The verdict was pronounced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar.

Conviction Under Multiple IPC Sections

The 42-year-old preacher was convicted under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):

Section 376 – Rape

– Rape Section 323 – Voluntarily causing hurt

– Voluntarily causing hurt Section 506 – Criminal intimidation

Case Background

The case was filed after a woman accused Bajinder Singh of luring her to his residence in Mohali’s Sector 63 under the pretext of helping her move abroad. She alleged that he sexually assaulted her and also recorded the act to threaten her into submission. The victim further claimed that he threatened to leak the video on social media if she did not comply with his demands.

Acquittal of Co-Accused

While Bajinder Singh was convicted, five other accused in the case – Akhbar Bhatti, Rajesh Chaudhary, Jatinder Kumar, Sitar Ali, and Sandeep Pehlwan – were acquitted by the court due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The case highlights a significant ruling against sexual crimes, reinforcing the judicial system’s stance on punishing offenders while ensuring justice for victims.