Court Steps in After Dirty Water from Hyderabad Lake Is Sold

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has strongly criticized the revenue and irrigation departments, along with HYDRAA, for initiating demolition activities around Suddalavani Kunta (Sunnam Cheruvu) in Allapur, Kukatpally without proper legal procedure.

No FTL or Buffer Zone Fixed Before Action, Says Court

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy pointed out that the departments failed to fix the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the lake before conducting demolition drives. The court also observed that the authorities did not issue any prior notices to affected residents.

The judge has directed that status quo be maintained for two weeks, meaning no further activity should take place until due legal processes are followed.

HYDRAA Told to Seek Court Permission for Lake Rejuvenation

The court instructed that if HYDRAA wishes to continue with rejuvenation of the lake, it must file an application with the High Court seeking proper orders. This applies only if there are no land ownership disputes concerning:

Survey No. 12 & 13 (Guttala Begumpet)

Survey No. 31 (Allapur)

All involved government bodies — including the HMDA, municipal, revenue, and irrigation departments — must issue notices and verify documentation before proceeding.

Illegal Water Extraction and Health Hazards Addressed

In a serious observation, the court also cautioned individuals and groups excavating contaminated water from the lake area and selling it for profit. Justice Reddy ordered authorities to seize all such tankers and not release them, citing a report from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) that the water poses serious health risks.

Petitioners Demand Transparent FTL Survey

The petition was filed by SIET Maruthi Hills Colony Welfare Association, alleging that:

Authorities were marking FTL and buffer zones without notice

The actions contradict the National Green Tribunal (NGT) report

report HYDRAA was interfering in civil land disputes under the guise of lake rejuvenation

They requested the court to direct a proper FTL and buffer zone survey based on village maps.

Background and Previous Court Orders

Back in March, the High Court had issued status quo orders and directed the state to conduct a survey of the land using:

Telangana Land Revenue Act, 1317 Fasli

Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923

The survey was to be completed and reported within four weeks. However, the petitioners claimed that HYDRAA continued unauthorized interference, even after court instructions.

Monsoon Concerns Highlighted by HYDRAA

HYDRAA’s counsel, Kovvuturi Pavan Kumar, argued that due to the onset of monsoon, delay in rejuvenating the lake could lead to flooding in surrounding colonies. The court responded by reiterating that HYDRAA must apply for formal permission before moving ahead with any further activity.

The Telangana High Court has set a precedent by balancing environmental concerns with residents’ rights and legal due process. The case highlights the importance of following statutory procedures in lake conservation and urban planning, especially in flood-prone and ecologically sensitive areas like Allapur and Guttala Begumpet.