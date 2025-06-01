COVID-19 Cases Cross 3,000 in India; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi Among Worst-Hit

India has witnessed a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, with active cases crossing the 3,000 marks as of Saturday, May 31. The Union Health Ministry reported 3,395 active cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi recording the highest numbers. Four COVID-related deaths were also reported from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

Situation Under Control, But Vigilance Urged

Officials have clarified that most infections are mild, with patients under home isolation, and there is currently no cause for panic. Over 1,400 people have been discharged in the past day, and states are monitoring the situation closely.

State-wise Developments

Kerala tops the active cases chart with 1,336 infections .

tops the active cases chart with . Maharashtra reported 68 new cases on Saturday, including 30 in Mumbai and 15 in Pune.

reported on Saturday, including 30 in Mumbai and 15 in Pune. Delhi saw the death of a 60-year-old woman with other health issues, marking the first fatality since the recent uptick .

saw the death of a 60-year-old woman with other health issues, marking the . Karnataka reported a 63-year-old man’s death; he was undergoing chemotherapy and had comorbidities. So far, seven COVID deaths have occurred in the state in 2024, six of them with comorbidities.

The Karnataka Health Department has asked the public to remain calm and has issued school safety directives, as schools reopen in June. An advisory has also been issued recommending mask usage in crowded areas and strict hygiene practices.

Meanwhile, Odisha has reported two new cases, taking its total to seven. Health Secretary Aswathy S confirmed that all patients are stable.

The government continues to urge people to stay alert but not panic, as testing and treatment infrastructure remains adequate across states.