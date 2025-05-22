COVID-19 Cases Rise in Mumbai: BMC Intensifies Monitoring Measures

Mumbai: Amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has heightened surveillance to contain the potential spread of the virus. Alongside COVID-19, the civic body is also closely monitoring influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections.

BMC Increases Testing and Genome Sequencing

In a statement, BMC confirmed that suspected individuals are being tested and positive cases are receiving treatment according to health protocols. Genome sequencing of positive samples is underway to identify circulating variants, understand transmission pathways, and formulate effective treatment strategies.

Low Active Cases but Caution Urged

Although the number of active cases remains low, health authorities continue to conduct genomic sequencing as a precaution. The Health Department has confirmed co-infection with the H3N2 virus in several cases, prompting deeper analysis through the Death Audit Committee to determine cause of deaths where applicable.

Monthly Trends Show Sharp Rise in May

Mumbai reported just one case each in January and February, no cases in March, and four in April. However, May has seen a significant jump, with 120 new cases recorded. As of now, 2,146 patients have recovered across the city.

State and National COVID-19 Statistics

Across India, 257 active COVID-19 cases have been reported as of May 19, 2025. Kerala leads with 69 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 44 and Tamil Nadu with 34. Other states are also reporting new infections.

Two Deaths Confirmed by KEM Hospital

KEM Hospital in Mumbai has confirmed two COVID-related deaths. Public health experts, however, assure that the situation is under control with no signs of an unusual outbreak. Quick detection systems, enhanced monitoring, and rapid response teams are in place to manage any developments.

JN.1 Variant Under Scrutiny

Experts are closely watching the JN.1 variant, a new sub-lineage of the Omicron variant. Known for its high transmissibility and spike protein mutations, JN.1 generally causes mild to moderate illness lasting 1–2 weeks, although severe cases may linger for months. Asymptomatic transmission remains a concern.

Global Trends Raise Concerns

Singapore has reported a 28% rise in COVID-19 cases, and Hong Kong has recorded the highest COVID-related death toll in a year. Indian health experts have advised strict adherence to preventive measures, especially in high-risk zones.

Call for Vaccination and Hygiene Measures

With current case numbers still relatively low, health officials emphasize the importance of vaccination, personal hygiene, and continued surveillance to prevent another wave of infections.