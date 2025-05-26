Covid-19 Cases Rising Again in India, JN.1 Variant Behind Latest Surge

New Delhi: Covid-19 is once again making its presence felt in India, with fresh cases being reported across several states. Health officials have confirmed that the recent uptick is largely driven by the JN.1 variant and its subtypes, which are also spreading rapidly in several Asian countries.

Over 750 New Cases in a Week, Delhi and Kerala Among Worst Hit

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, 750 new Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide in the past week, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 1,009.

In Delhi, the situation has raised alarms, with 104 active cases, out of which 99 were recorded in just the past week. Meanwhile, Kerala tops the chart with over 400 active cases, making it the worst-affected state currently.

Other states witnessing a rise in cases include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Notably, Bihar has reported its first case in this wave.

JN.1 Variant and Its Subtypes Driving the Surge

Health authorities have attributed the current rise to the JN.1 variant of the coronavirus, along with its subtypes such as LF.7 and NB.1.8. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) recently confirmed the presence of these subtypes in the country.

Singapore’s Health Ministry also reported a significant rise in these subtypes, mirroring the trend in Hong Kong, Thailand, and China, where thousands of cases are being reported weekly.

Mild Symptoms Observed, Quick Recovery Reported

Medical experts have reassured the public that the recent infections have shown mild symptoms, including fever, sore throat, runny nose, headache, and fatigue. Most patients are reportedly recovering within four days, with no major increase in hospitalizations so far.

Centre Maintains High Vigil Despite Low Severity

Despite the surge in numbers, the Union Health Ministry has stated that the intensity of the virus remains low, and there is no immediate cause for panic. However, the Ministry emphasized that it is on high alert and closely monitoring the evolving situation.

Officials have urged the public to remain cautious, follow standard Covid-appropriate behavior, and seek medical attention in case of symptoms.