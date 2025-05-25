Covid-19 Declared Endemic: Experts Say Virus Now Mirrors Seasonal Flu

Public health experts in Hyderabad have confirmed that Covid-19 has transitioned into an endemic phase, not just in Telangana but across India. This means the virus continues to circulate in the population, emerging in milder forms and causing infections when conditions are favorable—similar to seasonal flu or the common cold.

Variants Now Evolving Geographically, Not Globally

Dr Kiran Madhala, head of critical care at Gandhi Hospital, explained that the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants has shifted from a global pattern to localised trajectories. “Up until the JN.1 variant, the virus behaved similarly across countries. Now, each region is developing its own variant paths, which is a hallmark of endemic diseases,” he noted.

This geographical localisation of variant evolution signifies the virus is no longer acting as a pandemic threat but is settling into regional cycles of infection.

Mild Symptoms, Low Hospitalisation Risk

Dr Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health (DPH), Telangana, emphasized that Covid-19 now behaves like a seasonal disease. “The new variants only cause mild, cold-like symptoms and do not usually require hospitalisation. Simple precautions like cough etiquette are enough for prevention,” he said.

According to him, hospitalisation cases have significantly reduced, and there is no need for panic or large-scale interventions like in earlier pandemic phases.

Experts Have Been Observing the Shift Since 2022

Senior scientists and public health officials have been noting this transition since 2022. Former Director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr Ch Mohan Rao, stated in 2023 that Covid had clearly reached the endemic stage.

“We now see sporadic surges of infections whenever a new variant arises. A section of the population will always get it, but its impact is mild—fever, cold, cough—and manageable without much disruption,” Dr Rao said.

Active Cases at Low Levels

Currently, active Covid-19 cases are at minimal levels across the country, with no indication of large outbreaks. Health experts say the virus is behaving predictably, much like other endemic illnesses that recur seasonally but can be controlled with basic health measures.

The overall message from the medical community is clear: Covid-19 is here to stay—but in a much milder, more manageable form.