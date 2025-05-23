COVID-19 Fear Returns: Should You Take the Booster Shot or Not?

The COVID-19 scare is resurfacing globally with a new subvariant, JN.1, from the Omicron lineage. Although its severity is much lower than the original strain, the virus is spreading fast in several Asian countries, causing public fear and renewed caution. India, too, has started reporting a rise in active cases, with more than 250 currently.

Rising COVID Cases in India

States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra are witnessing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. Kerala, often the first to respond proactively during COVID outbreaks, is already on high alert. Health officials in Andhra Pradesh have issued a special advisory, urging citizens to avoid gatherings and follow safety protocols.

Key Safety Recommendations:

Avoid parties, functions, and crowded places.

Mandatory mask usage in public transport hubs.

Seniors above 60 and pregnant women advised to stay indoors.

Immediate COVID testing for symptoms like fever, cough, or sore throat.

Global COVID Trends: India vs. Other Nations

While India currently maintains a low case count compared to countries like Hong Kong and Thailand, the situation remains volatile. Hong Kong reported over 30 deaths recently, and Bangkok alone has recorded 6,000 cases since April.

Is the JN.1 Variant Dangerous?

Health experts suggest that the JN.1 variant is not as dangerous as previous strains. Out of every 100 infected individuals, fewer than 5 require hospitalization. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping vaccines readily available as a preventive measure.

COVID Booster Vaccine: A New Dilemma

The big question now is whether one should take the COVID booster shot or not. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA):

Only individuals aged 65 and above are currently eligible for booster shots.

are currently eligible for booster shots. Concerns about heart-related complications post-vaccination have emerged.

post-vaccination have emerged. Vaccine labels must now carry warnings regarding potential cardiac risks.

Should You Take the Booster?

The decision to take the booster vaccine has now become more complex. While it may offer protection from infection, there’s a possible risk of heart issues, as per the FDA’s latest guidelines.

Stay Alert, Stay Safe

Though the new variant may not be as severe, COVID-19’s unpredictable nature calls for caution. Regular handwashing, wearing masks, social distancing, and timely testing remain the best defense.