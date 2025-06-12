Covid-19 Update: India Reports 7,154 Cases, Three Deaths in Past 24 Hours

New Delhi: India’s cumulative Covid-19 case count has risen to 7,154 as of 8 AM on Thursday, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

33 New Cases in 24 Hours; West Bengal Data Pending

In the last 24 hours, 33 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. However, officials noted that updated figures from West Bengal are still awaited, which may affect the final tally for the day.

Three More Deaths Reported, Total Death Toll in 2025 Reaches 77

Three Covid-related deaths were recorded during the same period—one in Madhya Pradesh and two in Maharashtra—bringing the total number of Covid deaths in 2025 to 77.

Recoveries Cross 9,000 Mark This Year

More than 9,000 individuals have successfully recovered from Covid-19 so far in 2025, a positive sign even as daily case numbers continue to fluctuate in certain regions.

Kerala Tops the List of Active Cases

Kerala continues to report the highest number of active cases, with 2,165 infections as of Thursday. Other states with significant active case counts include:

Gujarat : 1,281

: 1,281 West Bengal : 747

: 747 Delhi : 731

: 731 Maharashtra: 615

These figures are based on data from the national Covid-19 dashboard.

Omicron Sub-Variants Behind the Current Surge

Health authorities have identified several new Omicron sub-variants — including JN.1, NB.1.8.1, LF.7, and XFC — as the primary drivers of the recent uptick. These variants are believed to be more transmissible but are causing relatively milder illness compared to previous strains.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized these strains as “Variants Under Monitoring,” signaling that while they are not immediately concerning, their spread will be closely observed.

Covid-19 Now Shows Seasonal Trends Like Flu

Experts say that Covid-19 has now entered a seasonal phase, similar to influenza. Although no longer classified as a global emergency, the virus still poses risks—particularly to the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Health officials continue to urge the public to remain vigilant, practice hygiene, and seek medical attention if symptoms emerge.