Covid Cases in Kerala Surge Again: 8 Deaths Reported, Health Teams on Alert

Covid cases in Kerala surge again with 8 new deaths reported, raising concerns of a fresh wave. Health teams and the Rapid Response Team are on high alert across the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 8 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, raising the state’s cumulative death toll to 72,147 since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, according to official data.

Active Covid Cases in Kerala Rise to 1,435 with 35 New Infections

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala has climbed to 1,435 after 35 new cases tested positive on Monday evening. Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely as the virus shows signs of resurgence.

Risk of Spike Due to South-East Asia Transmission Trends

Health sources have indicated a possibility of further increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, citing a surge in infections across South East Asian countries. The spread of new Omicron sub-variants, particularly JN.1, LF.7, and NB.1.8, is being closely tracked due to their high transmission rates.

Mask Advisory for Vulnerable Groups

Health authorities have urged the public, especially elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses, to wear masks in crowded or enclosed public spaces. Those experiencing cold, cough, sore throat, or breathing difficulties are advised to mask up and avoid close contact with others.

State Rapid Response Team Reviewing Situation

In response to the spike in cases, the State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) is reviewing the overall COVID-19 situation in Kerala. Officials are assessing preparedness levels and reinforcing protocols across health institutions.

RTPCR Testing and Safety Gear Reinforced

Instructions have been issued to conduct COVID-19 tests for all symptomatic individuals, and to ensure that RTPCR kits, masks, and other protective equipment are readily available in health centres across the state.