Covid-induced immunity-debt behind global rise in flu cases: Study

A team of UK researchers has presented new evidence showing how “immunity debt“, a phenomenon caused by reduced exposure to common infections during the Covid-19 pandemic, is contributing to a global rise in flu cases. This term refers to a population’s increased vulnerability to infections after an extended period without natural exposure.

How Covid-19 Measures Led to Immunity Debt

During the pandemic, countries across the world enforced strict public health measures such as lockdowns, travel bans, social distancing, and mandatory mask usage. While these strategies were effective in controlling the spread of Covid-19, they significantly reduced the circulation of other viruses—including influenza and other respiratory illnesses.

Post-Covid Surge in Flu Cases

After restrictions were lifted, countries began to witness a sharp resurgence in flu cases. The research team warns that immunity debt could lead to major flu outbreaks in the years following a pandemic, as populations become re-exposed to viruses they haven’t encountered in years.

Expert Insights on the Findings

“Our findings provide evidence for the ‘immunity debt’ hypothesis,” said Professor Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, senior author of the study from the University of Oxford. “By limiting flu exposure over the past few years, we’ve built up a more vulnerable population that is now seeing a major rebound in infections.”

He also emphasized the importance of flu vaccinations, particularly for vulnerable groups, to help minimize the risks posed by this rebound in infections.

Data from 116 Countries Confirms Global Trend

The study, published in Advanced Science, analyzed flu data from 116 countries between 2012 and 2024. The findings showed that:

During Covid restrictions, flu cases dropped by 46% globally

In 2022, flu cases surged by 132% above pre-pandemic levels

Severity Tied to Stringency of Covid Measures

Interestingly, the level of flu resurgence was directly linked to the severity of a country’s Covid-19 restrictions. Nations with tighter lockdowns and longer periods of social distancing were more likely to see larger post-pandemic flu outbreaks.

A Warning for Future Pandemic Planning

The researchers have urged public health officials to include immunity debt as a factor in future pandemic planning. By understanding the consequences of long-term virus suppression, governments can better prepare for the rebound of other infectious diseases.