CP Anand Makes Key Comments on Foreign Presence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Explosive details have emerged during the interrogation of Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, who are suspected of conspiring to execute bomb blasts in Hyderabad and other states. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), has stepped into the investigation and conducted multiple raids across Hyderabad.

Explosive Materials, Electronics Recovered from Siraj’s Residence

Based on the information provided by Siraj and Sameer, NIA and ATS officials searched several key locations in Hyderabad. At Siraj’s residence, authorities reportedly recovered explosive materials, laptops, mobile phones, and a motorcycle used by him. These materials are now being analyzed for forensic evidence and further leads.

Also Read: BJP-BRS Secret Deal? MLA Raja Singh Alleges ‘Package Politics’ in Telangana

Hyderabad CP CV Anand Confirms NIA Involvement

Speaking on the developments, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand confirmed that the case is currently being handled by the NIA. He stated that NIA teams conducted raids at four different locations across the city. He also mentioned that the Hyderabad police are extending full cooperation to the central agency, should further support be required.

CP Anand also revealed that the NIA is investigating Sameer’s connections, which are expected to unveil a broader terror network. Authorities are closely examining his communications and social contacts to identify any additional suspects or collaborators.

Bangladeshi Nationals Under Scanner in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police chief highlighted a crucial concern: individuals from Bangladesh are reportedly living in Hyderabad, having obtained Aadhaar cards through illegal means. This issue has already been escalated to the Union Home Ministry for necessary action.

Conclusion

The investigation into the alleged terror plot is intensifying as central and state agencies collaborate to neutralize any threats. With significant evidence in hand, authorities are determined to unravel the complete network and prevent any potential attacks.

Let me know if you’d like social media captions, meta descriptions, or article snippets for this post.