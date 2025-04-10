Hyderabad: CP Asks Arms Licence Holders to Deposit Weapons

Hyderabad: In light of the upcoming Biennial elections to the Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner and Licensing Authority C.V. Anand, IPS, has issued directives for the scrutiny of all arms licenses held by residents in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Screening Committee to Decide on Weapon Deposits

A Screening Committee, chaired by the Police Commissioner, will examine each arms license to assess the necessity of depositing weapons. Based on the committee’s recommendations, license holders will be informed individually if they are required to surrender their weapons to local police stations or authorized arms dealers.

Non-Compliance Will Invite Penal Action

The Hyderabad Police have warned that failure to comply with the committee’s decision will lead to penal action, including confiscation of weapons and prosecution under relevant legal provisions.

Weapons Can Be Retrieved After April 29

In cases where weapons are deposited, license holders will be allowed to reclaim their arms starting April 29, once the election process concludes.

The election to the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2025, and this move is aimed at maintaining public peace and security during the electoral process.

