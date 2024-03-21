CP asks citizens to deposit arms licenses

Hyderabad: In view of the announcement of General Elections to Lok Sabha and in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 21 of Arms Act 1959, and as per the ECI (Election Commission of India) guidelines, I, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, IPS. Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad and Licensing Authority, do hereby order that in the interest of public peace and tranquility, all the Arms Licenses of the persons residing in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be scrutinized by a Screening Committee (set up under the Chairmanship of CP, Hyderabad).

Based on the decision of the Screening Committee, the arms license holders will be informed as to whether they need to deposit their weapons with the Police Stations/authorized arms dealers or not, in connection with the General Elections to HoP (Lok Sabha) scheduled to be held on May 13, 2024.

If the Arms License holders fail to comply with the decisions of the Screening Committee, penal action will be initiated against them by confiscating the weapons and also prosecuting them under appropriate provisions of law. The weapons (in case deposited) may be taken back by the license holders on or after June 6, 2024, after completion of the election process.