CP C.V. Anand Holds Executive Court, 101 Gang Members Interrogated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner and Director General Mr. C.V. Anand, IPS, today (August 20, 2025), held an Executive Court at the Police Commissionerate located at TGICCC, Banjara Hills. The meeting reviewed disputes among rowdy sheeters and criminal gangs vying for influence in the South, Southeast, and Southwest zones of the city.

On this occasion, the Commissioner examined reports received from various police stations, which revealed that these gangs have been involved in serious crimes such as violent clashes, attacks, murders, and attempted murders.

During the court proceedings, 101 persons belonging to 11 gangs under the jurisdiction of 10 police stations were summoned for separate interrogation. Six of these gangs stated that they had peacefully resolved their disputes in the presence of elders and family members, while the remaining gangs assured the authorities that they had not committed any crimes and pledged to maintain peace in the future.

Mr. C.V. Anand warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace and order in the city. He further stated that if there is a possibility of disturbance, a bond will be obtained under Section 126 of the BNSS, 2023, to ensure peace. The proceedings were adjourned until the next hearing.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. K. Apurva Rao, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Hyderabad, along with officers of the 10 police stations and other officials.