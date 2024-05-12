CP orders closure of liquor shops in city on poll day

Hyderabad: K. Sreenivasa Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, ordered in the interest of public peace and tranquillity that all liquor shops and hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling/serving liquor, situated within the limits of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, shall remain closed and not permitted to sell/serve liquor to anyone whosoever, from 06.00 pm on May 13 to 06.00 am on May 14.

Nonproprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants and so on and hotels run by anyone, even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, shall also not be permitted to serve liquor during this period.

The CP informed the public that any person violating the above order shall be liable for prosecution.