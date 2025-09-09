CP Radhakrishnan Elected as India’s 17th Vice President, Defeats Opposition Candidate Justice Sudarshan Reddy

New Delhi: In a significant political victory for the ruling NDA, CP Radhakrishnan has been elected as the 17th Vice President of India, defeating the opposition-backed candidate Justice Sudarshan Reddy.

The election, conducted by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, saw active participation from Members of Parliament across both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Out of the 767 MPs eligible to vote, a total of 752 exercised their franchise, while 17 remained absent and 15 votes were declared invalid.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA’s nominee, secured a comfortable win with 452 votes, while Justice Sudarshan Reddy, the joint opposition candidate, managed 300 votes. This gave Radhakrishnan a decisive majority of 152 votes, underscoring the ruling coalition’s strong support base in Parliament.

The victory cements CP Radhakrishnan’s position as the country’s second-highest constitutional authority after the President. His election is seen as a strategic political triumph for the NDA, further consolidating its influence ahead of upcoming national challenges.

Political observers note that the opposition’s united front failed to make a dent in the ruling coalition’s numerical advantage. The win also highlights the NDA’s ability to maintain parliamentary dominance despite sharp political divides.