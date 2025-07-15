CPI Leader Gunned Down in Hyderabad Morning Walk; Panic Grips Malakpet

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, CPI leader Chandu Rathod was shot dead by unidentified assailants while taking a morning walk at Shalivahan Nagar Park in Malakpet on Tuesday. The incident has triggered widespread panic among locals and caused deep sorrow in political circles across Telangana.

Victim Identified as CPI Leader Chandunaik Rathod

The victim has been identified as Chandunaik Rathod (40), a local resident of Hyderabad and native of Narsaipalli village in Nagarkurnool district. He was a well-known leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

According to police reports, Chandu Rathod was following his daily morning routine when unknown attackers entered the park and fired three rounds at him, fatally wounding him on the spot.

Attack Appears to Be a Pre-Planned Murder, Say Police

The Malakpet police, who rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the alert, confirmed that Rathod died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro to Cover 11 Districts, 640 km by 2050 under Master Plan

“The murder appears to be a pre-planned attack. The assailants escaped soon after the shooting. A case has been registered and a full-scale investigation is underway,” police said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to identify the culprits and trace their movements. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.

Political Tensions Rise After CPI Leader’s Death

Chandu Rathod’s sudden and violent death has left the residents of Malakpet and Narsaipalli in deep shock. The incident has also sent ripples through Telangana’s political landscape, as he was known for his active role in left-wing politics.

He was also the brother-in-law of CPM State leader Deshya Naik, adding political weight to the tragedy.

Leaders across party lines have condemned the killing and demanded swift action against the culprits.