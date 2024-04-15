CPI-M posts parody video based on ‘Jamal Kudu’ targeting TMC, BJP in Bengal

North India

In an attempt to woo young voters, the CPI-M has posted a parody animated video on social media created with the popular number “Jamal Kadu” as the theme.

The main target of the video is Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They have been targeted on various issues of corruption like the school job case, cattle and coal smuggling and ration distribution case.

The creator has also subtly referred to the possibility of a “clandestine understanding” between Trinamool Congress and BJP. Both the ruling and opposition parties have been criticised in the video for encouraging the shifting of political camps by the leaders.

The video also refers to the recent incident of the collapse of an under-construction five-storey building at Garden Reach killing 12 persons. Referring to that incident, the video launches a scathing attack against the Municipal Corporation accusing the latter of encouraging illegal constructions in the city.

