CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami wins J-K’s Kulgam seat for fifth consecutive time

Srinagar: CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami won the Assembly election from the Kulgam seat in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth time by defeating former head of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) member Sayar Ahmad Reshi by more than 7800 votes.

Tarigami secured 33634 votes and won the seat by a margin of 7838 votes, defeating his nearest rival Reshi, who received 25796 votes.

Reshi was contesting the polls for the first time.

The CPI(M) leader has consecutively won from the seat since 1996.