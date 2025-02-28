CPI(ML) MLAs Protest in Patna Against Deportation of Indian Immigrants from the US

Patna: A major protest erupted in Patna on Friday as CPI(ML) (Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist) MLAs staged a dramatic demonstration outside the Bihar State Assembly. The legislators chained themselves in a symbolic act of resistance, condemning the mass deportation of Indian immigrants from the United States.

Protest Against US Deportations

The protest, led by CPI(ML) leader Mahboob Alam, saw a strong condemnation of the Indian government’s silence on the deportation crisis. Addressing the media, Alam criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to take a stand on the issue.

“You have seen how the US has insulted our migrant workers, and yet, our Prime Minister has remained silent. This is unacceptable. We will not tolerate any compromise on our country’s self-respect. India must stop bowing to the United States,” Alam declared.

The protest highlighted the plight of hundreds of Indian immigrants, many of whom were reportedly seeking better opportunities in the US but were deported under stringent immigration policies.

Punjab Government Steps in to Support Deportees

The issue has also gained traction in Punjab, where a large number of the deported individuals hail from. On February 23, Punjab Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal met with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) affected by the deportations. During the meeting, Dhaliwal assured the deported individuals that the Punjab government would provide all possible assistance, including employment opportunities based on their qualifications.

“The government has already provided 50,000 jobs to Punjab’s youth, and we will extend similar support to deportees,” Dhaliwal stated. He also pointed out that upcoming investments in Punjab’s industrial and steel sectors would generate significant employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

Widespread Political Reactions

Earlier, on February 19, Congress MLAs in Gujarat staged a protest outside the state assembly in Gandhinagar. The legislators chanted slogans such as “Bharatiyon ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan” (India will not tolerate this insult to Indians), urging the central government to intervene in the matter.

The deportation issue has escalated since the inauguration of US President Donald Trump for his second term. On February 16, the third batch of 112 deported Indian nationals arrived at Amritsar Airport, following similar batches that had landed earlier in the month. The first group of deportees arrived on February 5 aboard a US Air Force plane, raising concerns over the US’s increasingly rigid immigration policies targeting illegal migrants.

Also Read | US Military Aircraft Carrying 205 Deported Illegal Immigrants to Land in Amritsar Today

Growing Concerns Over Immigration Policies

The deportations have sparked a nationwide debate about the treatment of Indian migrants abroad and the government’s response to their plight. Activists and opposition leaders have urged the Indian government to take a firmer stance against such deportations and negotiate with the US administration to protect the rights of Indian immigrants.

The CPI(ML) and other opposition parties have vowed to continue pressuring the Modi government to address the issue. Many deportees and their families are calling for diplomatic intervention and long-term rehabilitation plans to help them reintegrate into Indian society.