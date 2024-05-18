Telangana

CPM will support Congress in MLC by-elections

The CPI(M) has decided to support the Congress party in the upcoming graduate legislative council elections to be held in the combined districts of Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
“We supported the Congress party, a partner in the India Bloc for secular values and democracy, in the parliamentary elections.

Similarly, even now India – ‘as a Bloc’s partner, we are declaring support to the Congress party, candidate Teenmaar Mallanna to defeat their rival BJP,” CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerbhadram said in a statement.

He also said the CPI(M) was calling the graduate voters to vote for the Congress Party candidate for his victory and defeat the BJP.

