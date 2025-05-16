Credit Card Recovery Turns Violent in Hyderabad: Man Sets Dog on Agent

Hyderabad: A bizarre and violent incident unfolded in the Madhuranagar area of Hyderabad when a man allegedly unleashed his pet dog on a credit card recovery agent, causing injuries.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Madhuranagar Police Station and has sparked concern over the safety of recovery personnel.

Recovery Agent Bitten by Dog During Visit

The victim, identified as Satya Narayana, was visiting a residence in Jawahar Nagar to collect overdue payments on a credit card bill of ₹2 lakh. The cardholder, Nandivardhan, reportedly became aggressive during the visit and released his pet dog on the agent.

The dog attacked Satya Narayana, biting him and causing injuries. The injured agent filed a police complaint, following which a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Police Register Case Against Dog Owner

Madhuranagar police confirmed that a case has been filed against Nandivardhan based on the complaint. Officials are investigating the circumstances and reviewing any available CCTV footage from the area.

Rising Risks for Recovery Agents

This incident has raised concerns about the growing risks faced by loan and credit recovery agents, particularly when dealing with agitated or aggressive defaulters. Industry insiders urge companies to ensure better safety measures and legal support for agents in the field.

Public Reaction and Legal Implications

Legal experts suggest that such actions can be treated as criminal intimidation and intentional harm, making the accused liable under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.