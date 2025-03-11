Cricket stars expected to gather in Mussoorie for Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding

New Delhi: Several Indian cricket team stars are expected to gather in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, to attend the wedding of Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant. The wedding festivities are set to take place at a secret location on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni Likely to Attend

Among the high-profile guests expected at the wedding are India’s skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The presence of these cricketing legends will add grandeur to the celebrations.

Sakshi Pant to Marry Businessman Ankit Chaudhary

Sakshi Pant is set to marry businessman Ankit Chaudhary, with whom she has been in a relationship for nearly nine years. The couple got engaged in London in January 2024, with former Indian captain MS Dhoni among the notable attendees at the engagement ceremony.

Who is Sakshi Pant?

Sakshi Pant, who pursued her studies in the United Kingdom, enjoys significant popularity on social media. She is known for her travel pictures and trendy fashion choices, which have garnered her a large following.

Rishabh Pant’s Remarkable Comeback to Cricket

Rishabh Pant was part of India’s Champions Trophy-winning squad, where the team defeated New Zealand in the final to secure their third title. His journey back to cricket has been nothing short of inspirational.

Surviving a Near-Fatal Accident

Pant survived a near-fatal car accident in December 2022, which sidelined him for over a year. Following multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation, he made a remarkable comeback and played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph.

Breaking Records in Test Cricket

Upon his return to Test cricket, Pant scored a match-winning century against Bangladesh in September 2024, equaling MS Dhoni’s record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant Becomes IPL’s Most Expensive Player

Pant made history at the 2025 IPL mega auction, becoming the most expensive player in IPL history. He was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record Rs 27 crore in Jeddah, surpassing the Rs 26.75 crore bid for Shreyas Iyer by Punjab Kings (PBKS) just moments earlier.

Appointed as LSG Captain for IPL 2025

In January 2025, Pant was officially unveiled as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, set to begin on March 22