Cricket World Buzzing as Oman’s Mohammad Imran Earns Title “Junior Shoaib Akhtar”

Hyderabad: In the world of cricket, the mention of fast bowling once evoked the fearsome image of Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary “Rawalpindi Express,” whose blistering pace and lethal bounce unsettled batsmen across the globe. Now, Oman’s young pacer Mohammad Imran is stepping onto the field with a strikingly similar style, earning him the title of “Junior Shoaib Akhtar” among cricket fans.

For the first time, Oman has announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, and the 23-year-old speedster Imran has been included. Capable of bowling at 143 km/h, he is determined to challenge top batsmen from India, Sri Lanka, and other major teams in the tournament.

Imran’s journey did not begin with bowling. Originally from Afghanistan, his family pressured him to join the army, but at just 18, he left home and moved to Karachi. There, the Karachi Cricket Association recognized his talent and gave him a place in the Under-19 team. He impressed everyone by taking 21 wickets in 6 matches, with even Wasim Akram admiring his pace and skill.

However, cricket politics in Pakistan stalled his career. A turning point came in 2019 when a friend uploaded his bowling video on YouTube. The footage caught the attention of Omani selectors, who offered him a spot in the national side.

In Oman’s D10 League, Imran proved his worth by taking 21 wickets in 14 matches, leaving spectators stunned. Now, as he prepares for the Asia Cup, he is eager to revive memories of the “Rawalpindi Express” with his fiery pace and aggressive bowling.