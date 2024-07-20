Crime | Five-year-old raped by tutor

Mau (UP): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tutor in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the alleged incident took place on Tuesday evening at the house of the accused, where the girl had gone for her tuition classes.

The tutor allegedly raped the girl on finding her alone, the police said.

When the girl’s health started deteriorating, she informed her mother about the incident, the victim’s father said in the complaint.

Subsequently, the girl’s father registered a complaint at a police station.

A complaint of rape of a minor has been received and the matter is being investigated, a senior police officer said.