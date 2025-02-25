Crime Rate in Bangladesh Soars Under Yunus-led Interim Government

Bangladesh is witnessing an alarming rise in crime, according to the latest police data, which reveals a significant spike in cases of murder, abduction, robbery, burglary, and theft in January 2025. The surge in criminal activities marks the highest crime rate in the country over the past six years.

Despite the concerning statistics, the interim government’s Home Affairs Advisor, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, has claimed that the law and order situation in Bangladesh is “satisfactory.” However, these claims are sharply contradicted by the police data, which shows at least 294 murder cases were reported in January. This figure has raised alarm among citizens, as it represents a disturbing trend of rising violence and insecurity.

Record High Robbery and Mugging Cases

The police data indicates that January 2025 witnessed the highest number of mugging and robbery incidents in a single month in the past six years, with 242 reported cases. The surge in violent crimes continued throughout the end of 2024, with an increase in mugging, robbery, and abduction incidents in December and November compared to the same months in previous years.

Critics of the government’s stance, including criminology experts, have expressed concern about the growing fear among the public. A prominent professor questioned whether the rising crime rates, which have caused widespread panic, truly reflect a “satisfactory” situation as claimed by the authorities.

Public Outrage and Student Protests Over Deteriorating Security

The deteriorating law and order situation has left the people of Bangladesh living in constant fear. Many citizens fear becoming victims of violent crimes, such as murder, theft, mugging, or burglary, while the government appears to lack any substantial plan to address the issue. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos of criminals attacking residents with firearms and cleavers, further highlighting the dire state of security.

In Dhaka, several violent incidents occurred on Sunday night within just a few hours, sparking widespread outrage online. Videos of these crimes quickly went viral, fueling anger over the failure of law enforcement to maintain public safety.

The situation outside the capital is equally dire, with reports of rising violence and crime spreading to other regions of Bangladesh. This has led to growing public insecurity, with many citizens feeling afraid to venture outside their homes.

Students Demand Resignation Over Failing Law and Order

Amid escalating violence, several students organized a protest march towards the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday. They called for the resignation of Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, demanding accountability for the government’s failure to ensure public safety and restore order to the country.

As the crime rate continues to soar, Bangladesh is facing a critical challenge in addressing public safety and restoring confidence in its law enforcement agencies. The government’s response to the growing crisis remains under scrutiny as citizens demand urgent action to combat the surge in criminal activity.