Criminal cases will be filed against YouTube channels for conspiring and spreading lies against our party: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao today warned that Criminal cases would be filed against all such YouTube channels, including defamation cases for spreading lies against their party.

“These YouTube channels are a conspiracy to hurt me personally and my party. Official complaint to Google against all such YouTube channels will be lodged by our party for spreading lies,” he said.

In a statement, KTR Appealed to the people of Telangana to be careful about the propagation of news by all such YouTube channels. He said that some of the YouTube channels, which are supposed to act responsibly, were repeatedly spreading lies and falsehoods without any evidence. “Strict legal action will be taken against such YouTube channels.

We will also ensure that criminal cases are registered against these YouTube channels for conspiracy and defamation charges,” he said. He said that Thumbnails were being put up to mislead people and added that those YouTube channels were showing pure lies in the name of news.

He said that They were spreading such criminal and illegal videos and fake news either out of blind opposition or in the hope of money given by the ruling party. “I think this is part of a conspiracy to hurt me personally and our party,” he said. He said that It was an act to confuse and mislead the people.

KTR said that legal action had also been initiated against media houses that have aired and published false propaganda and untruths against them in the past and added that these nefarious and conspiratorial acts being done by some YouTube channels would be legally dealt with. He also warned that criminal action would be initiated against You Tube channels which are spreading falsehoods and spreading rumours in the name of news with thambunels.

“We will also lodge a formal complaint with YouTube to ban the respective YouTube channels,” he said. While appealing to them to change their stand even now, he warned YouTube channels to be prepared for appropriate punishment as per law. KTR appealed to the people of Telangana to be careful about the propaganda and false propaganda of such conspiratorial channels.