Crisis at Nizam College Hostels: What’s Behind the Mess Closure That’s Shocking Students?

Hyderabad: Students at Nizam College have launched a class boycott in protest against the sudden closure of their hostel messes. The move comes amid a deepening financial crisis, with the college administration citing unpaid dues and halted vendor supplies as the reason for the mess shutdown. Students are now demanding immediate intervention from Osmania University and the Telangana state government.

College Asks Students to Pay ₹3,000 to Resume Mess Services

A notice dated June 13 issued by Principal S.V. Rathod urged all undergraduate and postgraduate hostel boarders to contribute ₹3,000 each to cover pending dues and restart the mess. The letter claimed that regular vendors have stopped supplying vegetables and groceries due to months of unpaid bills.

“No Food for Days”: Students Say Crisis Is Affecting Their Health

“The mess was abruptly shut two days ago. We haven’t had proper meals. How can students survive like this?” said a hostel resident from Tarnaka, where several Nizam College students stay. The shutdown has left hundreds of students struggling without food or proper nutrition.

Financial Crisis Blamed on Delay in Scholarships and Fee Reimbursement

College officials blame the crisis on the delay in fee reimbursement and scholarship disbursals from the state government. With no funds and vendors refusing to continue supplies, mess operations were halted indefinitely.

Students Slam Osmania University’s Silence

“How can a college that was at the forefront of the Telangana statehood movement be left in a state where students are going hungry?” questioned a protestor. Students allege that their requests to meet the principal were denied and were told clearly that no payment means no mess.

Students Warn of Indefinite Hunger Strike and Larger Protests

Student leader Raju V. said they will go on an indefinite hunger strike if no action is taken. “We are planning a march to the Secretariat, and we’ll invite student unions, civil society groups, and political parties to join the protest,” he said.