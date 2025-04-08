Crown Prince of Dubai to Arrive in India Today for Two-Day Official Visit

New Delhi: Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is scheduled to arrive in India on Tuesday for a two-day official visit.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks Sheikh Hamdan’s first official visit to India in his current role.

High-Level Delegation to Accompany Crown Prince

Sheikh Hamdan will be accompanied by senior ministers, top government officials, and a high-profile business delegation from the UAE. The visit aims to bolster diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties between India and the UAE.

Meetings with Indian Leadership

During his stay in New Delhi, the Crown Prince will meet with Prime Minister Modi, who will host a working lunch in his honor. In addition, he is scheduled to hold discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mumbai Visit and Business Roundtable

Following his engagements in Delhi, the Crown Prince will travel to Mumbai, where he will participate in a business roundtable with top business leaders from India and the UAE. This interaction is expected to further deepen economic and commercial cooperation, spanning traditional sectors and emerging industries.

Focus on Strengthening India–UAE Relations

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance of Dubai in India’s external engagements:

“Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in India’s commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE. Majority of India’s 4.3 million-strong diaspora in the UAE reside and work in Dubai. The visit of His Highness will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Background of the Visit

The invitation for this visit was personally extended by EAM S. Jaishankar during his official trip to the UAE in January 2024. Following the meeting, Jaishankar had posted on X:

“Delighted to meet Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM and Minister of Defence of UAE HH Hamdan Mohammed. A warm conversation on our deep bonds of friendship and taking them forward for the good of our people.”

This visit is set to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as investment, trade, defense, energy, and technology, and strengthen people-to-people connections.