CSK Edge Past KKR by Two Wickets in a Thrilling Finish

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pulled off a tense two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a last-over thriller at Eden Gardens, dealing a major blow to KKR’s IPL 2025 play-off hopes.

Brevis, Dube Anchor CSK’s Run Chase

Chasing a target of 180, CSK crossed the line in 19.4 overs, thanks to a blazing half-century from Dewald Brevis, who smashed 52 off just 25 balls. Shivam Dube added a valuable 45 runs, while captain MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17, steering the side through the tense final moments.

KKR Bowlers Put Up a Fight

Despite the loss, KKR bowlers made CSK work hard for every run. Vaibhav Arora was the standout performer with figures of 3/48, while Harshit Rana (2/43) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/18) also made crucial breakthroughs to keep the game alive till the penultimate delivery.

KKR Set a Competitive Target

Earlier in the evening, KKR posted 179/6 after choosing to bat. Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 48, while Andre Russell (38) and Manish Pandey (36 not out) chipped in with key contributions.

Noor Ahmad Shines for CSK

For CSK, spinner Noor Ahmad turned in a match-defining spell, claiming 4 wickets for 31 runs and stalling KKR’s momentum at crucial junctures.

Brief Scores

KKR: 179/6 in 20 overs (Rahane 48, Russell 38; Noor Ahmad 4/31)

179/6 in 20 overs (Rahane 48, Russell 38; Noor Ahmad 4/31) CSK: 183/8 in 19.4 overs (Brevis 52, Dube 45; Arora 3/48, Chakaravarthy 2/18)

With this win, CSK have boosted their play-off hopes, while KKR now face a near-impossible path forward in the tournament.