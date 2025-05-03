CSK Opt to Bowl First Against RCB in Key IPL Clash; Ngidi Replaces Hazlewood

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With CSK already out of the playoff race, they retained their playing XI from the previous match. Meanwhile, RCB made a key change by bringing in South African pacer Lungi Ngidi in place of Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

RCB, who had previously defeated CSK by 50 runs in Chennai earlier in the tournament, are hoping to strengthen their position in the IPL points table with a crucial win today.

Playing XIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal.

CSK: MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Both teams will look to make the most of this encounter, with RCB eyeing playoff qualification and CSK playing for pride.