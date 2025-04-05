CSK vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Elect to Bat First in Crucial IPL 2025 Clash

The Indian Premier League 2025 continues with a high-octane double-header, and the afternoon clash features Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. This is the 17th match of the tournament and holds significant importance for both sides.

Axar Patel Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and decided to bat first, aiming to capitalize on the batting-friendly conditions early on. DC is riding high after winning their last two matches, while CSK is under pressure, having lost their previous two encounters.

Current Standings and Head-to-Head Stats

Delhi Capitals are currently in 2nd place on the points table with 4 points .

are currently in on the points table with . Chennai Super Kings are languishing at the 7th position , desperate for a turnaround.

are languishing at the , desperate for a turnaround. In IPL history, CSK has dominated the rivalry with 19 wins out of 30 matches , while Delhi has managed 11 victories .

, while Delhi has managed . At Chepauk, CSK has a strong record, winning 7 of 9 matches against DC.

Chennai Super Kings Face Form Concerns

CSK has struggled both with the bat and ball:

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been among the runs.

has not been among the runs. Rahul Tripathi , as an opener, has failed to deliver.

, as an opener, has failed to deliver. MS Dhoni ‘s lower batting order position hasn’t helped the team.

‘s lower batting order position hasn’t helped the team. Shivam Dube’s form is also a concern.

On the bowling front, players like Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, and Khaleel Ahmed have shown promise but have also leaked runs.

CSK vs DC Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI:

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (WK), Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.