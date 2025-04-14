CSK Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl Against LSG in High-Voltage IPL Clash

Lucknow: In a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter held at Lucknow on Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Chennai Super Kings made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Shaik Rasheed in place of Devon Conway, and replacing Ravichandran Ashwin with Jamie Overton, possibly to bolster both their pace and middle-order firepower.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, made a single change. Mitchell Marsh returned to the lineup, replacing Himmat Singh, strengthening their batting arsenal.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings:

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

With both teams looking strong on paper and the playoff race heating up, fans can expect a thrilling contest under the lights at the Ekana Stadium.