CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now for Exams from March 26 to April 1

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025.

Candidates scheduled to appear for the examinations between March 26 and April 1, 2025, can now download their CUET PG 2025 admit card from the official NTA website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

The admit card is a mandatory document required for entry into the examination hall, and candidates must ensure they download it well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

How to Download CUET PG 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their CUET PG 2025 hall ticket:

Visit the official website: exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG. Click on the link for CUET PG Admit Card 2025 (for exams scheduled between March 26 and April 1). Enter the required details, such as Application Form Number and Date of Birth. Submit the details to access the admit card. Verify all details carefully, including personal information, exam date, and venue. Download and save a copy of the admit card. Print a hard copy for reference and bring it to the exam center.

Details Mentioned on CUET PG 2025 Admit Card

Candidates must check the following details on their CUET PG 2025 hall ticket:

Candidate’s Name

Application Form Number

Roll Number

Exam Date and Shift Timings

Reporting Time and Gate Closing Time

Exam Venue and Address

Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions

Important Instructions for CUET PG 2025 Exam

The admit card is issued provisionally , subject to the fulfillment of eligibility conditions.

, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility conditions. Candidates must not alter or mutilate the admit card in any manner.

the admit card in any manner. Carry a valid government-issued photo ID (such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter ID) along with the admit card.

(such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter ID) along with the admit card. Reach the exam center well in advance to avoid last-minute rush.

to avoid last-minute rush. Follow all exam day instructions and COVID-19 safety protocols (if applicable).

(if applicable). Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Why is the CUET PG Admit Card Important?

The CUET PG 2025 admit card serves as proof of candidature and is necessary for entry into the examination hall. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The hall ticket also provides crucial details about the exam schedule, venue, and necessary guidelines that candidates must adhere to.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the latest notifications from the NTA official website to avoid missing any important announcements regarding the CUET PG 2025 exam. Any modifications or urgent updates will be communicated through the official portal.

For additional details, visit exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

Stay prepared and best of luck to all aspirants appearing for CUET PG 2025!