Cull Bird Single Window Facility for 5 Regions Inaugurated by Telangana Poultry Federation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Poultry Federation (TPF) officially inaugurated the Cull Bird Single Window – 5 Regions Building on Sunday at Pedda Amberpet, near the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad.

The new facility marks a significant milestone in strengthening infrastructure and operational efficiency for the poultry sector in Telangana and neighboring states.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Malreddy Ranga Reddy, M.L.A., Ibrahimpatnam and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Ex-ZP Chairman, NLG & Ex-APPF President , graced the event as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, TPF President Sri Kasarla Mohan Reddy said, “This building is more than infrastructure—it symbolizes unity, progress, and our Federation’s unwavering commitment to empowering poultry farmers.” He highlighted the building’s role as a centralized hub to support cull bird marketing, creating transparency and efficiency in services.

IPEMA/Poultry India President Mr. Uday Singh Bayas, also present at the event, noted, “This initiative aligns with our mission for sustainable growth and marks a new chapter in poultry infrastructure development.”

Dignitaries present at the event included: Marthineni Dharma Rao, EX MLA Warangal, Sri Daley Sudhakar, Ex-President, APFF, Sri Gurram Chandrashekhar Reddy, Chairman, NECC Hyderabad Zone, Marthineni Dharma Rao, EX MLA Hanamkonda, Sri Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Ex-ZP Chairman, Nalgonda & Ex-APFF President, Sri Errabelli Pradeep Kumar Rao, Ex-President, TPF, Sri Daley Sudhakar, Ex-President, APFF, Sri Gurram Chandrashekhar Reddy, Chairman, NECC Hyderabad Zone.

Distinguished guests representing national poultry associations also participated, including: Dr. Divya Kumar Gulati (CLFMA, Maharashtra)

Mr. Ranpal Dhanda (Poultry Federation of India, Haryana)

Dr. Jeetendra Verma (WVPA, Karnataka)

Mr. Nawab Ali Akbar (UP Poultry Farmers Association)

Mr. Shubham Balkrishna Mahalle (Amaravati Poultry Farmers Association)

Mr. Raju Nambradar (National Spokesperson – Delhi)

Mr. Ch. Madhusudan Rao (President, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association)

Mr. K.V. Subba Rao (President, Andhra Pradesh Poultry Federation)

The Federation’s leadership, including Vice President Sri Vuppala Narasimha Reddy, General Secretary Sri Vuduthala Bhasker Rao, Joint Secretary Sri Pathuri Venkat Rao, and Treasurer Sri Vanegti Abhishek Reddy, coordinated the successful launch of the project. The event also saw the participation of industry leaders such as Mr. Jagbir Singh Dhull and Mr. Surender Dhull of Skylark Hatcheries, and Mr. KG Anand, GM of VHL.

The building, now operational, is expected to serve as a model facility for farmer coordination, product flow, and market connectivity across Telangana’s five poultry regions.

