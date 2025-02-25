Cummins hits out at Australian sports website for misquoting his India remark

New Delhi: Australia’s Test captain, Pat Cummins, has strongly criticised a media outlet for misrepresenting his views about India’s venue in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

Code Cricket Misquotes Pat Cummins in a Deleted Post

Code Cricket, an Australian digital sports platform, made a controversial post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Cummins had accused the ICC of giving India an unfair advantage in the Champions Trophy. The post suggested that Cummins referred to the tournament as a “farce” and argued that teams should not have the ability to choose where they play their matches. The post was later deleted.

Cummins Denies the Allegations on Social Media

Pat Cummins wasted no time in refuting these claims. On Tuesday, he took to social media to set the record straight. “I have definitely never said this @codecricketau,” Cummins posted on X, criticising the Australian outlet for fabricating his statements.

The confusion stemmed from a statement Cummins made during an interview with Yahoo Australia. The bowler had said, “I think it’s good in that the tournament can go on, but obviously, it does give them (India) a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong, and they’ve got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there.” His comment referred to India playing all its matches at the Dubai International Stadium while other teams are travelling between Pakistan and Dubai.

Political Tensions Behind India’s Venue Choices

India’s involvement in the Champions Trophy has raised questions due to the country’s refusal to travel to Pakistan, citing ongoing political tensions between the two nations. As a result, India’s games, including potential knockout rounds, are being played at the Dubai International Stadium, while other teams have to play matches across multiple venues, including in Pakistan.