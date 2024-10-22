Cummins ready ‘to make amends’ in next month’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mumbai: Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Australia captain Pat Cummins has said that his side will “make amends” this time around after the loss in the last four successive editions of the series.

India retained the title in the last four BGT, which includes their famous series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21, where Rishabh Pant played a remarkable knock of 89 not out in Gabba and snatched the victory in style to end Australia’s 32-year undefeated run at their fortress.

The Aussie skipper called the India wicketkeeper-batter an X-factor in the middle order while also highlighting his checky behaviour behind the stumps.

“Rishabh had a great series here in Australia last time. He’s always a bit of that X-factor in the middle order. You never quite know what you’re going to get, which is exciting, even as the opposition. And he’s always got something to say behind the stumps—he’s very funny, makes me laugh,” Cummins said in Star Sports’ Press Room.

Cummins also shared his thoughts on how the Australian bowling line-up rates Indian youngsters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“I’ve played a little bit against Shubman. Haven’t seen a lot of Jaiswal, just a bit in the IPL. But they both look like young guys who’ve scored a fair few runs in different formats.

We’ll get down here and have a good look at them. But yeah, we’re still a little while away from the series, so I can’t say I’ve been planning too closely for them yet.”

The upcoming five-match Test series between India and Australia will start on November 22. The series will see India and Australia play in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney from November 22 to January 7, 2025.

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia the last two times it was played there in 2018/19 and 2020/21. Moreover, Australia have not won the series since 2014-15, when they won 2-0 on the home soil.

“We’ve had a bit of a break, so I’m excited for the five match Test series. Excited to get into it. We haven’t had a lot of luck against India over the last few Test series, but we always pride ourselves on playing well here in Australia.

The last two series were a long time ago, so I think we’ve gotten over it. But we have really high expectations when we play Test cricket in Australia. I think that’s from the fans and the media as well. So anytime we don’t win down here, of course, you look at those series a bit more closely,” said Cummins.

“The last series, in particular, was a really tough one. It went right down to that last session at the Gabba, and unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it off. A lot of the guys in the team are the same as those who played in that series, and we’re here to make amends,” he added.

Cummins also reflected on losing Cameron Green for the BGT after the allrounder opted to have an operation on a stress fracture in his lower back. “As for Cam Green, he’s a big loss for us. Not only for his batting, but he’s probably the best gully fielder I’ve ever seen, and a great bowler we need as well, so we’re really going to miss him.”