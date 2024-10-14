Cummins returns to lead Australia in home ODIs against Pakistan

Melbourne: Pat Cummins has been named captain of Australia’s 14-man squad that was announced on Monday for the home ODI series against Pakistan, starting on November 4 at the MCG.

Cummins will play his first 50-over match for his country since the victorious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final against India last year.

The squad does not include either Travis Head or Mitch Marsh, who both miss the series on paternity leave, opening the door for Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short to open the batting together.

Besides Cummins, experienced all-rounder Marcus Stonis also returned to the squad for the three-match series, which will be the Aussies’ final hitout prior to next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Stoinis makes his ODI return having not played since the 2023 World Cup. He was not selected for the ODI leg of the tour of the UK. White-ball regulars Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood are also included in the squad.

Young gun Cooper Connolly, who made his ODI and T20 debut in September’s tour of the UK, has also been named, along with rising star allrounder Aaron Hardie, who enjoyed a breakout series against England.

Selection Chair George Bailey believes the series with Pakistan will form an important part of Australia’s preparation for February’s Champions Trophy event.

“This is our last ODI series before the Champions Trophy and the balance of the squad was focussed on that as well as continuing to focus on preparation of individuals for the upcoming Test summer,” Bailey said.

“The one-day side had a great result in the UK particularly given illness and injury challenges. We view this is an opportunity to expand on that achievement in preparation for next February in Pakistan,” he added.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Schedule:

First ODI: November 4, Melbourne

Second ODI: November 8, Adelaide

Third ODI: November 10, Perth