Curfew relaxed for 4 hours in Balasore

Balasore (Odisha): Curfew imposed in Odisha’s Balasore municipal area following a group clash was relaxed for four hours on Thursday to allow people to buy essential items, an official said.

The restrictive measure was imposed in the northern Odisha town on Monday night after a clash over animal slaughter.

“Curfew was relaxed from 7 am to 11 am. During this period, all shops and commercial establishments were allowed to remain open to allow people to buy items for their daily needs,” the official said.

According to an order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Balasore, no public gathering or large-scale movement of people was allowed during the curfew relaxation period.

The curfew will remain in force till midnight of June 20.

The administration will decide later in the day on whether to extend the curfew in Balasore town.

Six companies of central forces have reached Balasore and are being deployed at sensitive pockets, an official said.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath on Wednesday said around 40 platoons of police force have been deployed and the situation is being monitored closely.

At least 10 people were injured in the group clash on Monday evening.

As many as 45 people have been forwarded to judicial custody since Tuesday after being arrested either on the charge of rioting or violating the curfew norms.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed to the people to maintain peace. He also asked the district administration to take all measures to restore normalcy in Balasore town.