Custody Horror in Bangladesh: 25 Awami League Leaders Dead, Claims Party

Dhaka: In a shocking development, Saidur Rahman Sujan, a senior leader of Bangladesh’s Awami League, has died while in custody at Dhaka’s Central Jail, marking the 25th such death of a party member under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

According to local reports, Sujan was brought dead to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The jail authorities claim that the Awami League leader died by suicide, though the family and party members strongly dispute this narrative.

Awami League Alleges Torture and Demands Judicial Probe

Sujan, the Organising Secretary of Dhaka North District Swechchhasebak League and former Chairman of Birulia Union Parishad, was reportedly healthy before being taken into custody. His family members and Awami League colleagues believe he was subjected to abuse in prison, calling the official suicide claim suspicious and misleading.

In a strongly worded statement, the Awami League condemned the “systematic torture, violence, and custodial deaths” of its leaders, demanding an immediate judicial investigation into Sujan’s death and punishment for those responsible.

“Despite being illegally detained, we hoped our people would at least be safe in custody. But even that hope has now turned into horror,” the party stated.

25 Deaths, 3.6 Lakh Arrested Under Yunus Government: Reports

As per a report from The Daily Republic, the interim Yunus-led regime has:

Filed 80,000+ cases against Awami League members,

against Awami League members, Arrested over 3.6 lakh people in the past 10 months , and

in the past , and Jailed 1.37 lakh leaders without trial.

The death of Ali Azgar, another Awami League member, during Eid on June 7 at the same jail, is also cited as evidence of custodial violence and medical neglect.

Awami League Calls Interim Regime “Illegal and Fascist”

The Awami League has labelled the Muhammad Yunus government as an “unconstitutional and fascist regime” and alleged it is working to alienate party leaders and activists by treating them as enemies of the state.

“The collapse of public safety is evident. Crime is rising, while our members are being tortured and killed without trial,” the statement read.

The party continues to demand international attention to what it calls widespread human rights violations and political persecution.