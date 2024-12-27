Hyderabad

Customer Assaults Electricity Employee in KPHB Over Unpaid Bill Dispute

In a disturbing incident in the KPHB area of Hyderabad, a customer attacked an electricity employee after he arrived to disconnect the power supply due to an unpaid bill.

Fouzia Farhana27 December 2024 - 19:31
Customer Assaults Electricity Employee in KPHB Over Unpaid Bill Dispute
Customer Assaults Electricity Employee in KPHB Over Unpaid Bill Dispute

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident in the KPHB area of Hyderabad, a customer attacked an electricity employee after he arrived to disconnect the power supply due to an unpaid bill.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between utility service providers and consumers over bill payments.

Electricity Employee Assaulted During Power Cut

According to reports, Shyam, an electricity worker, was performing his duty of disconnecting the power supply for a bill that had not been paid. The customer, frustrated with the high bill, confronted Shyam and verbally abused him. The altercation escalated when the customer physically assaulted the employee.

Also Read: Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

Investigation Underway

The police were notified of the attack, and an investigation has been launched to understand the circumstances and take appropriate action against the aggressor. Authorities are closely examining the incident and are expected to pursue legal action against the individual involved.

123 103 Customer Assaults Electricity Employee in KPHB Over Unpaid Bill Dispute

Rising Tensions Between Consumers and Utility Providers

This unfortunate incident underscores the rising tensions between utility providers and consumers, especially regarding unpaid bills. Hyderabad residents are urged to settle disputes peacefully and adhere to the proper legal channels for resolving such issues.

The incident also highlights the need for better communication and dispute resolution mechanisms between service providers and customers to avoid similar conflicts in the future.

12 12 Customer Assaults Electricity Employee in KPHB Over Unpaid Bill Dispute

Tags
Fouzia Farhana27 December 2024 - 19:31

Related Articles

Ramky Infrastructure Secures Rs. 215 Crores Contract for 20 Sewage Treatment Plants in Hyderabad

Ramky Infrastructure Secures Rs. 215 Crores Contract for 20 Sewage Treatment Plants in Hyderabad

27 December 2024 - 20:05
Two Killed in Hyderabad Bullet Bike Crash: Rider Suspected to be Drunk

Two Killed in Hyderabad Bullet Bike Crash: Rider Suspected to be Drunk

27 December 2024 - 18:59
Mangoes Arrive Early in Hyderabad Markets! What Might the Price Be?

Mangoes Arrive Early in Hyderabad Markets! What Might the Price Be?

27 December 2024 - 18:43
Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

27 December 2024 - 17:10
Back to top button