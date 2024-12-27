Customer Assaults Electricity Employee in KPHB Over Unpaid Bill Dispute

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident in the KPHB area of Hyderabad, a customer attacked an electricity employee after he arrived to disconnect the power supply due to an unpaid bill.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between utility service providers and consumers over bill payments.

Electricity Employee Assaulted During Power Cut

According to reports, Shyam, an electricity worker, was performing his duty of disconnecting the power supply for a bill that had not been paid. The customer, frustrated with the high bill, confronted Shyam and verbally abused him. The altercation escalated when the customer physically assaulted the employee.

Investigation Underway

The police were notified of the attack, and an investigation has been launched to understand the circumstances and take appropriate action against the aggressor. Authorities are closely examining the incident and are expected to pursue legal action against the individual involved.

Rising Tensions Between Consumers and Utility Providers

This unfortunate incident underscores the rising tensions between utility providers and consumers, especially regarding unpaid bills. Hyderabad residents are urged to settle disputes peacefully and adhere to the proper legal channels for resolving such issues.

The incident also highlights the need for better communication and dispute resolution mechanisms between service providers and customers to avoid similar conflicts in the future.