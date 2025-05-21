Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Inaugurates New Tolichowki Police Station

In a significant development for law enforcement in Hyderabad’s Southwest Zone, City Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the newly established Tolichowki Police Station on Tuesday. During his visit, the Commissioner personally received the first FIR, officially marking the operational launch of the station.

New Station Aims to Improve Public Accessibility to Police Services

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner Anand emphasized that the new police station has been set up with the aim of making the police more accessible to the public. He stated that the initiative reflects the commitment of the Hyderabad Police to bring governance closer to the citizens.

Tolichowki Police Station Now Open to the Public

With the inauguration completed, the Tolichowki Police Station is now fully functional and open to serve the residents of the area. The station is expected to enhance law and order management and address local issues more effectively.