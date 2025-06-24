Hyderabad Cyber Police Expose Multi-Crore Betting Racket Targeting Telugu Audience

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Cyber Crime Police, under the leadership of DCP Sai Sri, arrested a gang involved in promoting illegal online betting apps through social media platforms like Telegram and Instagram. The group allegedly targeted Telugu-speaking users and misled them into betting, resulting in significant financial losses.

Social Media Used to Promote Betting to Telugu Audience

According to DCP Sai Sri, the accused operated with over 10,000 followers on various social media handles and aggressively promoted betting apps. Their tactics were aimed specifically at the Telugu-speaking population, luring them into online gambling under the pretense of easy money-making opportunities.

The scam came to light after a young man who suffered massive financial losses through one such betting app died by suicide, prompting a deeper investigation into the racket.

Temporary UPI IDs and Bank Accounts Used Illegally

The gang allegedly set up temporary UPI IDs and bank accounts to conduct financial transactions without adhering to RBI norms. These unauthorized setups facilitated illegal money flow through foreign betting websites, raising serious concerns over money laundering and financial fraud.

Police discovered that each member of the gang earned commissions up to ₹50 lakh by promoting these apps. Investigations revealed that the accused have been operating since 2019.

Authorities traced connections to at least 10 betting websites operating from abroad. The gang was actively promoting these sites, gaining traction through dedicated Telegram groups with over 2 lakh members. These groups were used to circulate betting links, offers, and promotional codes.

Public Advisory Issued by Cyber Crime DCP

Cyber Crime DCP Sai Sri warned the public to remain vigilant against such online betting scams. She urged people not to fall into the trap of fake promises circulated on social media. “Online betting is not only illegal but can also ruin lives. We request the public to stay cautious and report such activities,” she said.

