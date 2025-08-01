Telangana

Cyber Scam Busted in Anantapur: ₹41.2 Lakh Seized, 5 Arrested in Cambodia-Based Fraud

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 August 2025 - 20:05
Anantapur: The Anantapur police have uncovered a major cyber fraud operation. According to sources, the gang was operating from Cambodia using fake mobile applications. Funds were routed through Delhi and transferred into 13 fake bank accounts across India.

The case came to light when Narasimha, an engineer from Raidurg, lodged a complaint. He initially earned a profit through the fraudulent app and, encouraged by the returns, invested more money. However, the fraudsters later withheld 40% of his funds, citing tax-related issues. Suspecting foul play, Narasimha approached the Anantapur Cyber Crime Police.

Following an investigation, police arrested five accused, recovering ₹41.2 lakh in cash, along with mobile phones, cars, ATM cards, passbooks, and cheque books. Authorities revealed that an attempt was being made to transfer the money abroad via cryptocurrency.

Shockingly, police also stated that a private bank manager was found to be involved in facilitating the fraud.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
