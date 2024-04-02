Cyber security online training: Applications invited

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security invites online applications for admission into the Govt. of India Certified Cyber Security Courses Online Training. Interested Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG candidates can apply online from all over Telangana State for the respective courses for Training.

Courses offered are: Cyber Security Officer, PG Certificate in Cyber Security Management, PG Certificate in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, The duration of the courses is three months to one year.

National Academy of Cyber Security offers a 50% fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH, women candidates, Ex-serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program. After completion of the course, a Govt. of India Certificate will be issued. As per the Cyber Crime Magazine, big technology companies and IT/software companies have a U.S. skill shortage in Cyber Security with 3.5 Million job openings in Cyber Security in 2025.

After successfully completing courses in Cyber Security, the candidates will get opportunities in the job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, Security Architect, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Auditor, Security Analyst, Intrusion Detection Specialist, Computer Security Incident Responders, Cryptologists, Vulnerability Assessors, Trainer / Teacher in Educational Institutions. Job Opportunities are good for these candidates in India as well as abroad. Online Application website: www.nacsindia.org. Last date for Online Application is April 15, 2024. For details, call 7893141797, Vimala Reddy, Director, stated.