Cyberabad cops recover 60 stolen & lost Mobile phones in 20 days

Hyderabad: Under the supervision of DCP Crimes K. Narasimha, the IT Cell and Social team successfully recovered 60 mobile devices using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The recovered mobile phones were handed over to their respective owners today at Cyberabad Commissionerate main Conference hall by DCP Crimes K. Narasimha.

DCP Crimes stated, “The CEIR portal was developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb the menace of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices. The CEIR portal was officially launched nationwide on May 17, 2023, and began on a pilot basis in Telangana State on April 19, 2023.”

DCP Crimes K. Narasimha advised the public to report lost mobile details on the NCRP portal, the CEIR portal, or by dialling the 1930 National Helpline, which is operational in all States and Union Territories.

DCP Crimes appreciated IT Cell Inspectors Jagadeeshwar, Anjaneyulu, SI Roopa, and IT Cell team for their successful recovery of the mobile phones. The recipients of the recovered mobile phones expressed their happiness and gratitude.