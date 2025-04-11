Cyberabad CP Orders Closure of Wine and Toddy Shops on April 12

Hyderabad: In view of Sri Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, IPS, has issued orders for the temporary closure of liquor outlets within his jurisdiction.

According to the official directive, all Wine and Toddy Shops, as well as Bars attached to restaurants—excluding those in star hotels and registered clubs—will remain shut from 10 AM to 10 PM on April 12.

The decision was made in the interest of maintaining public peace and tranquillity during the festival. The police department has urged the public and business owners to cooperate with the order, ensuring a smooth and peaceful observance of the auspicious occasion.